Bengal Governor sends confidential letters to CM, Union govt: Sources

Kolkata, Sep 10 Amid tussle between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan over appointment of interim Vice-Chancellors for state universities by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the latter has sent "confidential" letters to the state Secretariat and the Union government on Saturday night.

The information about the confidential letters was communicated to the different media persons between 11.42 p.m. and 11.50 p.m on Saturday.

Although the Raj Bhavan had not divulged the details of the contents of the communications to the Union government and to the state Secretariat, speculations are taking the rounds over the matter.

The Raj Bhavan sources have confirmed that the one of two communiques have been forwarded to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however they remained vague on the exact department under the Union government where the Governor's second communique has been forwarded.

On Saturday afternoon when Bose was questioned about his recent tussle with the Secretariat on the state university issues, the Governor responded: "Wait for the stroke of the midnight hour today."

On Saturday evening Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi went to the Governor's House and had a meeting that lasted for over an hour. After the meeting, neither the Governor nor the Chief Secretary communicated about the matter discussed in the meeting.

