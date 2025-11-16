Bengal Governor’s office likely to approach LS Secretariat for action against Trinamool MP

Kolkata, Nov 16 The office of the West Bengal Governor, C.B. Ananda Bose, is considering approaching the Lok Sabha Secretariat for action against Kalyan Banerjee over his controversial comments alleging that arms were distributed from the premises of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, sources said on Sunday.

The office of the Governor is also considering other necessary legal actions against the four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Banerjee, for his controversial and baseless comments to the media persons on Saturday afternoon, the Raj Bhavan insider informed.

The Raj Bhavan had been kept open since Sunday morning for Banerjee, members of the civil society, and journalists for inspection and verification of any arms and ammunition stocked within the Governor’s House premises.

The office of the Governor also raised the question: since the Kolkata Police was guarding Raj Bhavan, how could arms and ammunition be stored within its premises? The Raj Bhavan had also demanded the immediate commencement of a probe into the matter, since Banerjee’s allegations suggest a breach of the Governor's security, who enjoys “Z plus” category security.

The office of the Raj Bhavan has also demanded an unconditional apology from Banerjee if his allegations made publicly are untrue.

“The Governor’s security officers advised him to leave the Raj Bhavan for a place of safety till the enquiry into illegal arms and ammunition in Raj Bhavan is completed. The Governor said, “I will be in Raj Bhavan, come what may,” a source said.

On Saturday, Banerjee also made a controversial statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, linking the latter with the car explosion in New Delhi earlier this week, killing 12 people.

While speaking to the media persons, Banerjee said the blast was conducted deliberately just a day before the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, just to create a sympathy wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and directly accused the Prime Minister of masterminding that conspiracy.

