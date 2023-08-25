Bengal govt invites all parties for meeting on Statehood Day celebrations

Kolkata, Aug 25 The West Bengal government has invited all parties, even those without a legislative presence, to a meeting on August 29 to discuss the issue of celebrating Statehood Day on Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year).

“Right now, the West Bengal assembly has representatives from the Trinamool Congress, BJP and All India Secular Front. Since this is a bigger issue involving the sentiments of the state, we have decided to invite representatives from all the other recognised and regional parties which have a presence in the state,” a cabinet member said.

He also said that the state government is in favour of moving ahead with the decision of celebrating Statehood Day on Poila Boishakh after reaching a consensus with all registered political parties.

Political observers opine that the state government's decision to invite all recognised political parties was a subtle move to isolate the BJP, considering that the latter had already voiced its oppositon to celebrate Statehood Day on Poila Boishakh.

The BJP has said that it was an attempt to distort the history of West Bengal.

The saffron party prefers to celebrate the West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20.

This year, there was a tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhavan after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose celebrated West Bengal Foundation Day within the Governor’s House premises.

The development attracted scathing criticisms from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who said that she was stunned at the Governor's decision.

She even sent a communique to Bose, claiming that since inception the people of West Bengal have never commemorated or celebrated a foundation day.

