Bengal Govt moves SC against CBI probe into attack on ED at Sandeshkhali

New Delhi, March 5 The West Bengal Government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the Calcutta High Court, ordering an independent probe by the CBI into the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District.

Urging for immediate indulgence of the apex court, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the state government, mentioned the matter before a Bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Explaining the urgency, Singhvi said that the state police had been ordered by the Calcutta High Court to hand over all the case-related documents to the CBI on Tuesday itself.

At this, the Justice Khanna-led Bench which was rising for the day, asked the West Bengal Government to approach the Registrar (Judicial) of the apex court for obtaining directions from Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for urgent hearing on the issue.

Earlier in the day, a Bench of Chief Justice, TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court, had ordered an independent CBI probe and directed the West Bengal Police to hand over the accused mastermind behind the attack, Sheikh Shahjahan, from the custody of the CID to the central investigating team.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking an independent CBI probe into the matter.

