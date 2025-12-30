Bengal govt reluctant to provide land for barbed fencing at border; sent 7 letters to CM: Amit Shah

Kolkata, Dec 30 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ignoring his seven letters for allotment of sufficient land to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the international border in the state with neighbouring Bangladesh.

"I have sent seven letters to the Chief Minister on this issue of land allotment to the BSF. There had been three secretary-level meetings in West Bengal on this particular issue. My question is why the West Bengal government is reluctant to allot land for barbed fencing even after that. Now the BSF is accused of not being able to stop illegal infiltration. In the absence of proper barbed fencing, how would BSF be able to put in place effective border security at the borders?” Shah questioned.

He even touched upon the issue of illegal infiltration in West Bengal while addressing the allegation of the CPI(M)-led Left Front and a section of the state Congress leaders that Mamata Banerjee is safe in West Bengal because of a clandestine understanding at top levels between the BJP and Trinamool Congress.

“I want to assure them that the BJP, under no circumstance, will have any understanding with that political party, which encourages illegal infiltration and pampers the infiltrators to protect their dedicated voter bank. Infiltration is an extremely serious issue, considering the demography in the state is changing because of the menace. Unless this illegal infiltration is checked immediately, the suffering of the people of West Bengal will increase manifold in the coming days,” the Union Home Minister said during a press meet here on Tuesday.

He also accused the West Bengal government of diluting the rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the cadre controlling authority of central service officers, even while appointing senior bureaucrats and police officers like the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

“The DoPT rules are often diluted in West Bengal according to convenience,” Shah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor