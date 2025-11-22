Bengal govt tells DMs to ensure development work continues alongside SIR exercise

Kolkata, Nov 22 The West Bengal government on Saturday issued orders to district magistrates not to stop development work due to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Since government employees and officials are mainly involved in the SIR work, they have been warned about the work of their own departments.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has directed that the SIR exercise should continue as it is but the development work of the state government should not be disrupted.

On Saturday, the state Chief Secretary held a long virtual meeting with the district magistrates where several issues were discussed.

Sources in the state secretariat said it was discussed that the pace of the development work, that has been undertaken by various departments and is still ongoing, should not be stopped in any way.

It was directed that the works should be completed within the specified time. The Chief Secretary has repeatedly warned the district magistrates about this.

Referring to the 'Amar Para-Amar Samadhan' (my neighbourhood, my solution) programme in this regard, the Chief Secretary said that these works should be completed quickly and a report should be submitted.

The Chief Secretary once again reminded the district magistrates to stand by the families of the BLOs who recently lost their lives in the middle of SIR-related work.

Besides, the work on the ‘Banglar Bari’ project is also underway at the moment. The list of eligible beneficiaries is being prepared. The Chief Secretary said that this work must also be completed within a specified time. According to sources, this work is supposed to be completed by January next year.

It was also discussed that the work on rural roads is not disrupted in any way. Apart from discussions on development work, the work of 10 to 12 government departments was reviewed today.

