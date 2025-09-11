Bengal Guv Ananda Bose to submit report on India-Nepal border situation to Centre

Kolkata, Sep 11 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is scheduled to travel to Delhi to submit a report on the situation at the India-Nepal border in the state following his visit, sources at Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

Although the Governor was originally scheduled to return to Kolkata from Siliguri in north Bengal, the plan has changed, and he is now expected to travel to Delhi from Siliguri.

The development assumes significance as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also in north Bengal on an official visit, closely monitoring the situation along the India-Nepal border in the state.

On Wednesday, Governor Bose visited Panitanki near the India-Nepal border, where he met with personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

He also spoke with local residents, who raised various issues of general concern.

The Governor also held extensive discussions with administrative officials in the state close to the India-Nepal border.

"This was my first visit to the border. I feel it is important to come here regularly, perhaps every month, to observe how surveillance is being conducted. The border is peaceful, and the SSB is a strong force ensuring its security. The Home Ministry has already launched a helpline for stranded tourists, and the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation," Bose said while speaking to the media persons after his visit.

He further stated that the central government is working to bring back trucks stranded in Nepal.

"The environment here is well-maintained, and the SSB is actively patrolling to secure the border. The Indian government is taking all possible steps to rescue the trucks carrying goods that are stuck in Nepal. I will forward a detailed report of my visit. I do not believe anyone other than the SSB should be entrusted with border surveillance," the Governor added.

