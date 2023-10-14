Bengal Guv invites Indian cricket team to Raj Bhavan for felicitation

Kolkata, Oct 14 Elated over the magnificent victory of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has invited the winning Indian team for felicitation at Raj Bhavan here for a felicitation.

The message has been convened by the Governor at his official 'X' handle soon after the victory of the Indian team over arch-rivals Pakistan.

"The Governor today congratulated the Indian cricket team on their magnificent win against Pakistan. He has also invited them to visit Raj Bhavan as honored guests to felicitate them on behalf of the cricket loving people of West Bengal," read a message on the official X handle of the West Bengal Governor.

Raj Bhavan insiders said that the Governor even personally called up some members of the winning Indian team and congratulated them for the magnificent victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor