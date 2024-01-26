Bengal Guv promises to intervene after police deny permission to Rahul’s Nyay Yatra event

Kolkata, Jan 26 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday promised to intervene in the matter of denial of police permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed public meeting in Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Sunday as a part of the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“The matter is being looked into by the administration. If the administration fails to act, I will personally look into the matter,” the Governor told mediapersons, hours after it surfaced that the police have denied permission for the proposed public meeting.

As per the plans of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), a meeting was scheduled in Siliguri on Sunday, followed by Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering.

However, according to state Congress leaders, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police have denied permission for the public meeting at the last moment citing certain examination to be held in Siliguri on that day.

The Congress leadership has now decided to go ahead with the proposed rally and cancel the meeting.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief and five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has launched a scathing attack against the state administration over the denial of permission.

“The Nyay Yatra faced a lot of resistance in Manipur from the BJP-led government there. But it was unexpected that we would receive similar non-cooperation from the administration in West Bengal as well. It is most unfortunate that police permission has been denied for our proposed meeting on Sunday,” Chowdhury said.

The Congress leadership also alleged that the party is facing administrative hurdles in conducting the Nyay Yatra in West Bengal ever since it entered the state through Boxirhat in Cooch Behar district on Thursday morning.

