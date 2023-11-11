Bengal Guv wants to personally meet AG who resigned on Friday

Kolkata, Nov 11 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is keen to personally meet S.N. Mukhopadhyay, the state Advocate General who tendered his resignation on Friday, and discuss with him the reasons that prompted him to step down, sources in the Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.

Raj Bhavan sources said that since the Advocate General forwarded his resignation letter from abroad through an e-mail sent only to the Governor on Friday night, Bose is keen to meet him personally and know the reasons behind his sudden resignation.

A communique in this matter has already been forwarded to Mukhopadhyay. It is learnt that Mukhopadhyay will go to the Governor’s House to meet Bose after his return to Kolkata.

The Advocate General’s resignation followed the decision of the West Bengal government just two days back to replace the public prosecutor at the Calcutta High Court, Sashwatagopal Mukhopadhyay, by Debasish Roy.

Mukhopadhyay was replaced after he had served in that chair for six years.

The two developments have led to speculation in the legal circles of the state, since both came at a time when the state government has received jolts at the Calcutta High Court in various cases.

Speculation are also there as to who will replace Mukhopadhyay. Rumours are there that Kishor Dutta, who was the Advocate General before Mukhopadhyay before being replaced after the 2021 Assembly polls, might be reinstated in that chair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor