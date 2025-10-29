Bengal has become a 'hotbed of Bangladesh-style radicalism': BJP

Kolkata, Oct 29 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday, had launched a scathing attack against West Bengal government and Trinamool Congress over a reported incident of vandalisation and beheading of idols of Goddess Jagatdhatri at Mandirbazar under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha in South 24 Parganas district and claimed that the state government under the Trinamool Congress rule led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had become a "hotbed of Bangladesh-style radicalism".

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, has shared a video on his official social media account about the incident, which reportedly took place on Tuesday night.

"Mamata Banerjee's Bengal has become a hotbed of Bangladesh-style radicalism! From branding Hinduism a "Ganda Dharm" to remaining mute when idols are desecrated, the modern-day Suhrawardy, Mamata Banerjee, has turned West Bengal into a nightmare for Sanatanis. Last night at Mandirbazar in Diamond Harbour, idols of Maa Jagaddhatri were vandalised, heads chopped off, faith desecrated. This monstrous assault on Hindu faith thrives on Mamata's blatant Muslim appeasement and police complicity," Malviya said on his official X account.

In his social media post, Malviya had also claimed that the reported event was not really a shocking incident, considering that "the number of Muslim voters in Diamond Harbour -- where this tragic incident occurred -- has surged and now stands at 41 per cent since 2002".

According to the BJP leader, this incident was not a coincidence but the result of a deliberate demographic engineering fuelling Islamist-style radicalism.

"If Mamata's anti-Hindu regime isn't voted out, Bengal's Sanatan heritage will be erased -- and such brazen attacks will never end. Come 2026, Hindus of Bengal will oust this divisive, anti-Hindu Mamata!" Malviya added.

At the time the report was filed, neither the Trinamool Congress nor the South 24 Parganas district administration had issued any statement in the matter.

Earlier this month, there was a similar event of desecration of a Goddess Kali's idol in South 24 Parganas district's Kakdwip area.

One person was arrested in connection with the case.

