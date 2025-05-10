Bengal: JMB activist arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 10 Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested one more activist of Bangladesh-based Islamic fundamentalist group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Diamond Harbour, Kolkata.

An official identified the accused as Abasuddin Molla. He is a resident of Patra village under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas.

On Friday, the STF arrested two more JMB activists, namely Aazmal Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, from Nalhati in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Sources said that the investigating officials came to know of the association of Abasuddin Molla after interrogating Aazmal and Saheb. Abasuddin has been taken to Rampurhat in Birbhum district to be presented at a district court.

They added that the two JMB activists - who were arrested on Friday - were mainly operating from Nalhati with the intention and brainwashing Muslim youths and asking them to join the different sleeper cells.

An official said that different digital and paper documents have been seized from their possession, which have proved their involvement in anti-national activities as well as their association with JMB.

Islamic literature published in Bangladesh has also been recovered from their possession.

The Union Home Ministry has also received intelligence reports about the alleged role of illegal Bangladeshi intruders behind the violence and vandalism at the minority-dominated Murshidabad district.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor