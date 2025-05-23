Bengal LoP demands special Assembly session on Murshidabad violence

Kolkata, May 23 The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, demanded a special Assembly session on the communal violence and riot-like situation at minority-dominated Murshidabad district last month.

Adhikari’s counterstatement came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a special session of the Parliament following the return of the members of the multi-party delegations who are currently on tours to different countries to garner global support to isolate Pakistan diplomatically over its alleged support for terror outfits.

Banerjee, through a post on the social media platform X, demanded a special Parliament session.

“Why don’t you convene a special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to discuss and address the horrific anti-Hindu communal violence in Murshidabad district?” wrote Adhikari in a post on X.

According to him, the gruesome murders of Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the slain father and son at Samserganj in Murshidabad in the communal violence, were stains on the conscience of West Bengal.

On this issue, Adhikari had referred to the recent findings of a Calcutta High Court-appointed three-member committee, which was probing the Murshidabad violence, indicating total police negligence and indifference to bring the situation under control before the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as well as directly naming local Trinamool Congress leaders as masterminds behind the violence.

“The Hon'ble Calcutta High Court’s three-member committee report has exposed and indicted TMC leaders for their shocking involvement at the site of violence, raising serious questions about your party’s role in orchestrating this brutality,” the statement by the Leader of the Opposition read.

Through his statement, Adhikari also raised three questions on behalf of the people of West Bengal for the state administration.

“The people of West Bengal deserve answers to these questions: # Why did the Police fail to respond to the distress calls? # Why were Hindu homes selectively targeted? # Why are your own party leaders implicated in this violence, as per the SIT report?” Adhikari asked.

