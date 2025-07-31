Bengal LoP expresses security threat for BLOs not toeing lines of Trinamool govt

Kolkata, July 31 The West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday, expressed a security threat for those booth level officers (BLOs) in the state, who would refuse to toe the line of the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"There had been instances of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official being attacked at Sandeshkhali. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials were attacked at Bhupatinagar. There had been an instance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a protest at the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata. At the Assembly, Opposition MLAs are being attacked. So we are also apprehending a security threat for the BLOs," LoP Adhikari said while addressing the media.

He added that the Trinamool Congress leadership is trying to create false narratives about the proposed special intensive review by the Election Commission of India.

"This is nothing new. A similar review happened in 2002. However, Trinamool Congress might push, but it would not be able to retain the name of four categories of voters in the list. The first category includes the dead voters, the second includes the existence-less voters, the third is double-entry voters, and the fourth category is the illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators," the LoP said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also added that genuine Indian voters from any religious community, including Muslims, will not have anything to worry about and their names would not be deleted from the voters' list following the special intensive revision.

Speaking on the occasion, LoP Adhikari has claimed that he even has his confidant bureaucrats in the state administration, who had been constantly cooperating with him by providing him with information.

"Around 20 Indian Administrative Service Officers and around 100 West Bengal Civil Service officers are constantly providing me with information," he said.

Reacting to this statement from LoP Adhikari, State Trinamool Congress Vice-President, Jaiprakash Majumdar, said that there should be an investigation to identify those bureaucrats who are acting as spies and passing on information about confidential administrative matters outside.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor