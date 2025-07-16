Bengal LoP hails Centre’s proposal to Dhaka for reconstruction of Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house

Kolkata, July 16 The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, described the Union government’s proposal to collaborate with the Bangladesh government for the reconstruction of the ancestral property of the legendary Indian film-maker and writer, Satyajit Ray at Mymensingh City there, as an exemplary gesture. The Bangladesh government reportedly demolished the historic structure, leading to an uproar in Indian political and cultural circles on Wednesday.

“I express my deepest gratitude and admiration to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi JI for his exemplary gesture. The Government of India's proposal to collaborate with Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of the legendary Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, with the vision of transforming it into a Museum of Literature and a symbol of the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, is a truly commendable initiative,” he said in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday.

Adhikari claimed that this initiative by the Union government would honour the rich Indian legacy and was an example of the Prime Minister’s thoughtful decision and his commitment towards preserving Indian history.

Adhikari pointed out in this statement that this ancestral home of Ray at Mymensingh City belonged to his grandfather, and renowned exponent in children's literature, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury.

He also pointed out that the Minister of External Affairs had already expressed regrets over the demolition of the property, presently owned by the Bangladesh Government.

On Tuesday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement demanding that the Union government pay attention to the demolition of Ray’s ancestral house at Mymensingh City.

At the same time, she had also appealed to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house.

Soon after her statement was issued the Union government announced its proposal to the Bangladesh government to collaborate with the Bangladesh government for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Ray.

