Bengal LoP rejects police 'proposal' to stage protest near Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, June 19 The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday said that he has rejected a “conditional permission” from Kolkata Police to stage a peaceful sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan.

The protest is to be held against the reports of post-poll violence surfacing from different pockets of the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Adhikari, on June 13, he had sent the first mail to the office of the commissioner of Kolkata Police for permission for a sit-in demonstration at the same place where the ruling Trinamool Congress were allowed to hold a five-day programme in October last year.

“Receiving no response from the office of the commissioner, I sent a reminder on this count on June 16. On June 18, I received a ‘conditional proposal' from the joint commissioner of police to hold the dharna with a change in the venue due to some unexplainable administrative reasons,” Adhikari said.

According to him, he is rejecting this “conditional proposal” as this was pure bias.

“There cannot be two separate rules for two groups of people in our country, since you have allowed Trinamool Congress leaders to hold their dharna in the past, at the same spot,” he said and added that he will approach the appropriate legal forum in the matter.

Adhikari has also raised the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged custodial death of BJP worker, Sanjay Bera (42) on Tuesday.

“Police arrested him on June 4 after a political scuffle. He was sent to judicial custody. He was admitted to Medinipur Medical College later on. He was returned to judicial custody on June 11. He was again sent to hospital and he died on Tuesday. Police are giving a lame excuse that he incurred head injury by falling,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

