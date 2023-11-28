Bengal LOP suspended from Assembly for entire Winter Session for unruly behaviour

Kolkata, Nov 28 The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was suspended from the House on Tuesday and barred from attending the ongoing Winter Session for alleged unruly behaviour.

Suvendu Adhikari has been suspended on charges of unacceptable behaviour not in line with the rules and protocols of the House.

The ruckus started after the Speaker of the Assembly Biman Bandopadhyay expunged a particular word of BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh from the proceedings of the House for the day.

Suvendu Adhikari vehemently protested against the decision to expunge the word and started protesting on the floor of the House.

The Speaker was heard cautioning Suvendu Adhikari and telling him to mind his conduct on the floor of the House to avoid disciplinary proceedings against him.

Soon after, a senior Trinamool Congress leader brought a motion on the floor of the Assembly demanding suspension of the LOP for the session.

The Speaker soon announced the decision to suspend Suvendu Adhikari for the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session of the House.

The remaining BJP legislators immediately walked out of the House in protest and they also announced the decision to boycott the discussion on the motion on ‘Constitution Day.’

Later speaking to the media persons Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Opposition MLAs are always denied their legitimate protection within the House.

“So there is no point in participating in sweet discussions on the occasion of Constitution Day. I had been saying it repeatedly that the provision and norms of the Constitution are being regularly violated in the House,” he said.

This is not the first time that Suvendu Adhikari has been suspended from attending any session of the House. In March last year Suvendu Adhikari and four other BJP legislators were suspended from the House. However, later their suspension was revoked soon after.

