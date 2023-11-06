Bengal LoP writes to Governor seeking expulsion of minister over derogatory comments

Kolkata, Nov 6 Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, wrote a letter to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for taking action in getting a minister expelled from the state cabinet for making derogatory remarks about the Governor.

The minister in question is the West Bengal minister in charge of the state correctional services department Akhil Giri, who had earlier been accused of making similar derogatory comments at a public forum on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the LoP said, “The people of West Bengal and the rest of the country as well, were shocked and disgusted when the said minister made derogatory comments in regard to the Pride of Bharat, Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji. His statement stirred up a controversy which refused to settle down for a very long time. Had your Government taken appropriate action against him at that time, he would have learnt this lesson and found a way to control his motor-mouth that often gets him into trouble. However, the inaction ensured that the Minister of Correctional Administration hasn’t corrected his ways. This time he has targeted you.”

Adhikari has also attached with the letter a video clip where Giri was seen making derogatory comments about the Governor at a public meeting at East Midnapore district recently.

“This time you must make a strong recommendation to the State Government for taking appropriate action against the said Minister for engaging in such notoriety. He must be expelled immediately as he is not fit to carry on as a Minister after taking potshots at the Hon’ble President and the Hon’ble Governor,” the letter read.

--IANS

