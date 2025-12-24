Bengal: Man arrested for raping married woman in Swarupnagar

Kolkata, Dec 24 Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tepul in Swarupnagar, North 24 Parganas district, on charges of raping a married woman.

The arrest was made on Wednesday following a complaint lodged at the Swarupnagar police station.

According to officials, the accused allegedly raped the woman when she was alone at home in the absence of her husband.

It is further alleged that he threatened to kill her husband and children once the matter came to light.

With the support of her husband and local villagers, the victim submitted a written complaint to the police.

Acting on the complaint, the accused was taken into custody earlier in the day and produced before the Basirhat sub-divisional court.

Police sources revealed that the victim’s husband had previously accused the same man of harassing his wife about seven months ago.

At that time, local residents intervened, and the accused’s family gave a written assurance that he would not trouble any woman again.

Following this, the man left the locality for some time but returned a few days ago.

On December 16, he allegedly raped the woman in the afternoon while she was alone at home.

When her husband returned later that day, the victim narrated the incident to him. A formal complaint was subsequently lodged, and after nearly eight days of investigation, police arrested the accused.

On Wednesday, the victim was taken to the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court, where her confidential statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate. The incident has caused widespread outrage and unrest in the area.

A senior officer of the North 24 Parganas district police confirmed: “A complaint of rape was received at Swarupnagar police station. Based on the complaint, a case was initiated, and a search was launched to apprehend the accused.”

He said that the accused has now been arrested and produced before the district court, where police custody was sought.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

