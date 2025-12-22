Bengal: Man stabbed to death in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area

Kolkata, Dec 22 A young man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in the heart of West Bengal’s Kolkata on Monday, an official said

The official informed that the incident took place in north Kolkata's Rajabazar area, which caused widespread panic in the area.

He said that the Police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident.

“An investigation has been launched to find out who committed the crime and the motive behind the crime,” he said.

The police official identified the deceased as Mehboob Alam (41).

The official said that Alam, a resident of the Narkeldanga area in north Kolkata, was a fruit vendor by profession.

“He was at his shop in Rajabazar since Monday morning. Between 9:30 and 10:00 am, a young man arrived there. It is unclear whether there was any argument between the two,” he said.

The official said, however, the accused suddenly began to indiscriminately stab Mehboob with a sharp knife.

“The incident occurred on a public street in full view of everyone. After the young man collapsed in a pool of blood, the accused quickly fled the area,” he said.

The police official pointed out that Alam was rescued and taken to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

He said that a section of the road where the incident occurred has been cordoned off, adding that police are questioning eyewitnesses and local residents to identify the killer.

“The exact cause of the incident is still unknown,” he said

He added that the body has been sent for an autopsy, while a search is on to catch the killer.

“It is not clear why the man was killed. His family has been informed about the incident. Investigation is on,” he said.

