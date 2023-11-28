Bengal minister arrested in ration distribution case shifted to ICU

Kolkata, Nov 28 West bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital here on Tuesday after his medical conditions deteriorated.

Earlier this month, he was shifted to the hospital from the Presidency Central Correctional Home after he complained of acute physical uneasiness.

Informed sources said decision to shift Mallick, who is the state's incumbent forest minister, to the ICU was taken after his blood pressure level started declining.

However, speculations have started arising among the political circles as Mallick is supposed to be presented at a special court in Kolkata this Thursday for the next hearing on the ration distribution case.

In the next hearing, according to sources, the central agency sleuths are expected to present crucial evidence in front of the court about how the minister involved family members, including his wife, daughter, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, in a number of shell corporate entities meant for diversion of the scam proceeds.

The ED has so far tracked a total of 10 such corporate entities, out of which these close relations of Mallick were made directors at some time or the other.

The companies where the minister’s in-laws were made the directors for a certain period of time were mainly linked with Bakibur Rahaman, the Kolkata-based businessman who was the first to be arrested by ED in the case.

The three doubtful corporate entities where the minister’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law were directors are Shree Hanuman Realcon Private Limited, Gracious Innovative Private Limited, and Gracious Creation Private Limited.

As per ED’s findings, these three entities were floated for a limited period of time having the sole purpose of fund diversion.

