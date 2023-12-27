Bengal minister describes Mamata as 'incarnation' of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, stokes controversy

Kolkata, Dec 27 West Bengal education Minister Bratya Basu is in the midst of a controversy after he described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as "incarnation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu".

A video went viral where Basu was seen and heard speaking at a public programme at Purbasthali in East Burdwan district, “Chaitanya Dev always spoke of the unity of all religions. He never advocated for dividing people on the basis of religion. Similarly Mamata Banerjee also believes in all-inclusiveness. She never encourages divisive politics. So if there is a perfect incarnation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in West Bengal it is Mamata Banerjee."

His comments have evoked strong reaction from the opposition leaders.

“Such comments have been prompted by Bratya Basu’s desperate attempts to remain in the good books of the chief minister. It is more unfortunate that such comments come from an educated person and acclaimed thespian like him,” said BJP’s councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh.

The CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that Basu’s comments prove to what level the Trinamool Congress leaders can stoop to please their supreme leader. “It is nothing new and the state education minister has maintained the legacy of the other party leaders in Trinamool Congress,” Chakraborty said.

This is not the first time that Trinamool Congress leaders have described the chief minister with great souls of the nation.

In June last year, Nirmal Maji, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Uluberia (North) in Howrah district, described Mamata Banerjee as the "incarnation of Maa Sarada", the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Maji even went to the extent of saying that a few days before Swami Vivekananda's death, Maa Sarada told some of Swamiji's followers that when she will be reborn, she will be reborn in Kalighat near the famous Kali Temple. Incidentally, Banerjee's residence is located near the Kali Temple in Kalighat.

Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, issued a strong note of objection against such comments by Maji.

Again, in July last year, Biswajit Das, the MLA from Bagda Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, likened the chief minister to Rani Rashmoni -- the legendary philanthropist and founder of iconic Dakhineswar Kali temple near Kolkata, famous for its association with Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

