Bengal minister draws flak for comparing Rohingyas with Netaji's Azad Hind Fauj

Kolkata, Nov 1 In the midst of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls, state Education Minister Bratya Basu stirred controversy on Saturday after drawing a comparison between Rohingya infiltrators and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has been opposing the Election Commission's move to conduct the SIR exercise in the state, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier voicing strong objections to the process.

The BJP, however, has maintained that the revision is necessary to identify Rohingya infiltrators allegedly present in West Bengal.

Speaking on the issue, Basu remarked: "BJP is a dangerous party. They don't understand the map. The route through which the Rohingyas enter the country from Myanmar is the same route used by the Azad Hind Fauj from erstwhile Burma to Kolkata. BJP is insulting that route."

His statement triggered sharp backlash from the BJP, which accused Basu of insulting the Azad Hind Fauj and distorting history.

Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER Sukanta Majumdar criticised Basu on social media, calling the remark "extremely sad and condemnable".

Majumdar wrote: "It is extremely sad and condemnable to compare the Rohingyas with the brave soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj. When the Azad Hind Fauj, led by the universally respected Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, entered Indian soil through Burma in 1944, the Nehru-Congress was spreading confusion by calling them ‘infiltrators’. Today, this attempt to use the same language is a deep insult to the history of India's independence and patriotism."

The BJP has demanded an immediate apology from Basu and even sought his resignation over the controversial statement.

The Azad Hind Fauj was formed during World War II under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with the aim of securing India's Independence from British rule through armed struggle.

Though it did not achieve military victory, the Azad Hind Fauj played a crucial role in igniting nationalist sentiments across India.

