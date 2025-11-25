Bengal: Missing girl’s body recovered from paddy field after two days

Kolkata, Nov 25 The body of a minor girl was recovered from a field in Bharatpur area of Murshidabad district, three days after she went missing, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident created a stir in the area. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

According to police sources, the body of 8-year-old girl was recovered from the paddy field. She had not been found since last Saturday evening. The family alleged that she had been kidnapped and lodged a missing diary with the police.

On Tuesday morning, the body of the girl was found in the paddy field. Villagers took her to a local hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

After that police were informed about the incident. Soon a team of policemen reached the spot to conduct an investigation.

Sources said, the girl had a hang mark around her neck. The body had been covered with straw. The initial suspicion of the police is that the minor was murdered somewhere else and her body was brought to that place and was hidden with straw.

It may be noted that that officers from Bharatpur police station searched various places for two days from Saturday but could not find the girl. On Sunday, a search was also conducted in the village using sniffer dogs. The police are investigating the cause of the girl's death. A complaint has also been filed by the family after the body was found.

The family of the deceased minor alleged that the girl was killed in a premeditated manner. "She was kidnapped and murdered. We want exemplary punishment for the murderers. The family has no enmity with anyone in the area. We are shocked to after the incident," said a family member of the girl.

A senior officer of Murshidabad district police said, "An investigation has started to find out whether she was kidnapped by anyone close to her family. We are exploring all possible angles. A case has been registered."

