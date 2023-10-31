Bengal municipal job case: ED questioning former civic body chairman, retired bureaucrat

Kolkata, Oct 31 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore civic body recruitment case in West Bengal, are interrogating a former chairman of a municipality in North 24 Parganas district and a retired top bureaucrat, since Tuesday morning.

The two persons being questioned are the former Chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality in North 24 Parganas, Panchu Roy and the former Director of the Directorate of Local Bodies under the state municipal and urban development department, Jyotishman Chattopadhyay.

Chattopadhyay was associated with the department between 2017 and 2019, the period when the irregularities in recruitment are believed to have been at a peak.

Sources said that this is the second day in a row that Chattopadhyay had been questioned by the ED sleuths.

Meanwhile, another ED team is questioning West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick since Tuesday morning in connection with the multi-crore ration scam in the state.

He was released from a private hospital in Kolkata late on Monday evening and was brought to the ED’s Salt Lake office. The central agency sleuths allowed the Minister to rest for the night and his questioning started early on Tuesday morning after breakfast.

Mallick was arrested by ED sleuths on Friday morning. After he became unconscious within the court premises, the special court in Kolkata ordered that his 11-day ED custody would start only after he was released from hospital.

