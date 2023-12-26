Bengal municipalities’ job case: ED finishes detailed collation of 2,000 irregularities

Kolkata, Dec 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore municipalities’ recruitment scam in West Bengal have so far been able to compile the details of 2,000 irregular appointments in municipalities scattered over different districts.

On the basis of the compilations, the central agency sleuths have also been able to make a rough calculation of the amount of money that was made by those involved in these recruitments.

Drawing from an average financial involvement of Rs 5,00,000 behind each irregular recruitment, the ED sleuths have put the number at around Rs 100 crore.

However, according to sources aware of the entire findings, the amount in this scam is much less than that involved in the school job case, ration distribution scam and the coal smuggling case in West Bengal.

As per the ED’s findings, the irregularities in the municipalities’ recruitment were mainly for jobs like drivers, clerks, lower grade computers operators and base-workers among others.

At 14 appointments, the maximum irregularities were detected from North 24 Parganas district.

As per the ED’s findings the scam proceeds had been mainly invested in the real estate sector in certain districts.

The ED sleuths have also got some specific information that apart from some heavyweights like the chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors, a section of present and former bureaucrats associated with the state municipal affairs and urban development department were involved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor