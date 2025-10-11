Bengal: NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Durgapur medical student rape case

Kolkata, Oct 11 The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo motu cognisance of the gangrape of a second-year medical student from Odisha.

The gagarape took place outside a private medical college at Durgapur in the West Burdwan district of West Bengal, on Friday night, where the student is studying.

The NCW chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the West Bengal Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, seeking the immediate arrest of all accused, a swift and transparent investigation, and medical and psychological support for the survivor.

“To ensure effective monitoring, Chairperson Archana Majumdar will visit Durgapur to meet the survivor and review police action. The Commission has sought an ‘Action Taken’ Report within 5 days,” reads a NCW statement.

West Bengal Police has also issued a statement cautioning people against sharing any unverified information in the matter.

“We are deeply saddened by the sexual assault on a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, and wish to assure all that the culprits shall not go unpunished. The pain of the victim is as much ours as it is Odisha’s, and we shall leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the police said.

The state police added that the victim is recovering well, and all kinds of assistance are being provided to the family.

“We urge everyone to refrain from sharing any unverified information in this regard. West Bengal Police remains committed to its zero tolerance policy in respect of offences against women,” said the police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not reacted to a social media statement issued by her counterpart in Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, where the latter urged her to take exemplary action against those involved in the matter.

However, Trinamool Congress had issued a statement saying that while heinous crimes like rape demand the harshest condemnation, and the toughest laws, the Union government had chosen delay over duty in the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill.

Trinamool Congress had said that although more than a year had passed since the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill was proposed, the Union government had done nothing to convert words into law.

“This is a political choice with deadly consequences,” the part said.

