Bengal: People in Nadia benefit from Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Nadia, Oct 13 Residents of several villages, including Hijuli and Saguna under the Gayeshpur Panchayat in West Bengal’s Nadia district, are expressing their satisfaction with the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The construction of new roads has not only improved connectivity but also boosted agricultural activities and enhanced access to essential services.

Local villagers say the roads have significantly transformed their day-to-day lives. The movement of vehicles has become smoother, making it easier to transport agricultural produce and access emergency services. Improved road connectivity has made patient care faster and the delivery of essential goods more reliable.

Speaking to IANS, Papul Biswas, a resident from a farming family, said, “The roads built under PMGSY are part of an unprecedented development initiative. If more areas in this panchayat are brought under the scheme, it will benefit even more people.”

Babu Pal, another resident, added, “The idea of connecting villages to cities through roads was first introduced by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the past, muddy roads during the rainy season caused huge problems. Since the roads were constructed under this scheme, the situation has improved drastically. Ambulances can now reach patients without delay, vehicles no longer break down, and overall quality of life has improved.”

Launched on December 25, 2000, the PMGSY is a flagship rural development programme of the Government of India. Its objective is to provide all-weather road connectivity to eligible unconnected habitations in rural areas, especially to improve socio-economic conditions. PMGSY has helped increase access to education and healthcare, created employment in both farm and non-farm sectors, and enabled farmers to get better prices for their produce.

The government's continued investment in PMGSY highlights its commitment to rural infrastructure. For the financial year 2025–26, the programme has been allocated Rs 19,000 crore, reflecting sustained support for strengthening rural road networks and boosting economic development.

As of August 2025, a total of 1,91,282 rural roads covering 8,38,611 km and 12,146 bridges have been sanctioned under PMGSY across all phases. Of these, 1,83,215 roads (7,83,727 km) and 9,891 bridges have already been completed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor