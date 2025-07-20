Bengal: Police announces traffic restrictions for Trinamool’s ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally

Kolkata, July 20 The Kolkata Police, on Sunday, announced major restrictions on vehicular traffic movements in and around Kolkata amid the Trinamool Congress's annual Martyrs’ Day rally scheduled for July 21.

A traffic advisory notification issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma informed that there will be restrictions on several roads from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 21.

"Traffic will be controlled on Amherst Street, Bidhan Sarani, and College Street. Traffic will also be controlled on BB Ganguly Street, Bentinck Street," the statement issued by the City Police Commissioner read.

The list also includes Brabourne Road, Strand Road, New City Road, and Rabindra Sarani, where vehicular traffic movement will be restricted.

The Kolkata Police also informed that no goods vehicles will enter the city from dawn.

The police also declared no parking zones on Cathedral Road, Lovers Lane, Hospital Road, Casuarina Avenue, and Hastings Crossing to avoid traffic congestion.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered traffic control on July 21 and had directed Kolkata Police to ensure that there is no traffic congestion in central Kolkata and within a five-kilometre radius of the rally venue from 9 am to 11 am.

According to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, traffic movement will be controlled in the city in compliance with the court's order.

Meanwhile, special surveillance will be kept at the entrance of the city. Additional traffic police personnel and RAF forces will be kept at important intersections of the city.

The police have also made tight security arrangements in a bid to avoid any untoward incident. Drone cameras will be used to monitor the traffic situation. Several kiosks have been set up to help those who would take part in the political event or those common people facing difficulties in commuting.

The Trinamool Congress holds its annual 'Martyrs' Day' rally in Kolkata on July 21.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting during the rally to commemorate the 13 people who were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress, then led by Mamata Banerjee, on July 21, 1993.

