Bengal Police approach Calcutta HC accusing NCW of interfering in Anubrata Mondal case

Kolkata, July 8 The West Bengal Police on Tuesday approached a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, accusing the National Commission for Women (NCW) of unnecessarily interfering in the investigation into a case involving Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal and a police officer.

The Superintendent Police (SP) of Birbhum district in West Bengal, Amandeep, on Tuesday, approached the Calcutta High Court. The case was filed in June after an audio conversation between Anubrata Mondal and the Officer-in-Charge of the Bolpur police station went viral, where Mondal is heard abusing and threatening the police officer using vile language.

In the audio, Mondal can be heard hurling abuses and using objectionable remarks against the police officer, Liton Halder's wife and mother.

Earlier, NCW had sought two action-taken reports in the matter from the office of the Birbhum District Police Superintendent in the matter. However, not being satisfied with both reports, NCW issued a notice to Amandeep asking him to be present at the Commission’s headquarters in New Delhi along with relevant papers and documents on July 14.

Now, on Tuesday, Amandeep approached the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh challenging the notice from NCW in the matter.

The petition has been admitted and the matter will probably come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The NCW, since the beginning, has been raising questions on the pattern of police investigation into the matter. They also questioned that Mondal was not taken to custody even after showering the nastiest of abuses towards an on-duty police officer.

Till now, Mondal has been questioned once by the Birbhum District Police in the matter. Earlier, he was censured by Trinamool Congress after the audio clip went viral and he also tendered an apology in the matter.

Mondal was arrested on August 22, 2023, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore cattle-smuggling case in West Bengal. Later, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After spending over two years in Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Mondal was released on bail recently, following which he returned to his house in Bolpur, Birbhum district.

