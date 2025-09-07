Bengal Police arrest four in boy's murder case in Nadia

Kolkata, Sep 7 Four people were arrested in connection with the killing of a boy in Nischintapur in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, said officials.

However, no one has been arrested in connection with the mob lynching, which resulted in the death of a couple on suspicion of murdering the child.

The entire area of Nischintapur in Nadia district is still in a state of panic. According to the Tehatta police, the arrested persons have been identified as Chotu Mondal, Kartik Mondal, Suchitra Mondal and Supriya Bhowmik. They will be produced in court later in the day.

The police will seek their 14-day police custody for the sake of the investigation. It is being investigated whether anyone else is involved in this incident.

"We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of the child. We are searching for those who lynched the couple in the fallout of the child's murder. Investigation is on," said a senior police officer of Nadia district.

On Saturday, a couple was lynched after being accused of murdering a minor boy.

The incident occurred after residents recovered the child’s body wrapped in a tarpaulin from a pond. Enraged locals alleged that the two had killed the boy, thrashed them brutally, and set their house on fire. According to police, Swarnabha Biswas, a Class 3 student, went missing on Friday afternoon while playing in a nearby field.

Despite an overnight search, the family could not trace him. On Saturday morning, villagers spotted his body floating in a pond near the house. Police said the lynching took place shortly after the body was found.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Utpal Biswas, 45, and his wife Soma Biswas, 38. One more person was injured in the attack and has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

The incident sent shockwaves across the state as several questions were raised on an alleged child trafficking racket in the area and across several districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor