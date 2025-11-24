Bengal police bust fake birth-death certificate racket, Kolkata couple arrested

Kolkata, Nov 24 The Bengal Police have uncovered a large racket operating from Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district that issued thousands of fake birth and death certificates. A Kolkata-based couple has been arrested following a complaint lodged at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that fake death certificates were made from Pathankoli in the Gosaba area, which is the gateway to the Sundarban National Park.

Police said that the arrested couple -- identified as George Clinton Dickson and his wife, Carol Erickson Dickson -- allegedly procured a fake death certificate to fraudulently take possession of a rented shop in the Shakespeare Sarani area.

According to the police, Saral Roy and Nityaranjan Ghosh had rented out a shop on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata. The Dickson couple subsequently took the premises on sublease. However, it is alleged that the Dickson couple prepared a fake death certificate of Nityaranjan Ghosh to take full possession of the property.

After investigating the matter, the police came to know that Nityaranjan Ghosh died in 2014. The family members got his death certificate. But for their own benefit, a fake death certificate of Nityaranjan Ghosh was made in August last year through an agent. After it was presented in the court, it was flagged as fake. Based on that, a complaint was filed at Shakespeare Sarani police station.

After investigation, the police came to know that the agent made the fake death certificate through Gautam Sardar of Pathankoli in the Gosaba area and allegedly handed it over to the Dickson couple.

According to the police, 3,000 fake birth certificates and 510 fake death certificates were made through Gautam Sardar. The police said that this is being verified.

Earlier probes into fake passports in Kolkata and neighbouring districts had also traced fraudulent birth certificates to Pathankhali. Police have arrested the alleged ringleader of the racket, whose identity has not been disclosed as efforts continue to track down more associates.

