Bengal Police detain Humayun Kabir's son for assaulting PSO

Murshidabad, Dec 28 West Bengal Police on Sunday detained Ghulam Nabi Azad, also known as Robin, the son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir, for allegedly assaulting Kabir's Personal Security Officer (PSO).

Humayun Kabir, a suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA who had earlier sparked controversy by announcing plans to construct a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, once again found himself in the spotlight after his PSO, Constable Jumma Khan, lodged a complaint at the Saktipur Police Station accusing Robin of assault.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Saturday morning at Kabir's ground-floor office located in the Shaktipur Police Station area. Khan alleged that he was beaten by Robin after he requested leave from duty. He further stated that several people were present at the spot when the assault took place.

Following the complaint, a police team from Saktipur police station reached Humayun Kabir's residence for questioning.

The police subsequently detained Robin.

Officials said the entire matter is under investigation and that further action will be taken after examining all aspects of the case.

Further details are awaited.

Humayun Kabir has already been in the news for his controversial claim of constructing a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, which drew sharp reactions across political lines.

He had laid the foundation stone for the proposed mosque on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, triggering widespread backlash. In the wake of these developments, the Trinamool Congress suspended him from the party.

Subsequently, Kabir floated his own political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party, and announced plans to contest 182 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

He has also indicated his willingness to explore an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Naushad Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front.

Earlier on Sunday, Humayun Kabir, speaking to IANS, said he would respond firmly if anyone attempted to incite trouble over his vision of building a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad.

Stressing that he was not intimidated by opposition, Kabir claimed that Murshidabad has a 72 per cent Muslim population, unlike Ayodhya, where, according to him, only a small number of community members reside. On that basis, he questioned the resistance to his proposal to construct the Babri Masjid in the region.

