Bengal Police issue public warning about fake social media ads using CM's photo

Kolkata, Dec 28 The West Bengal Police on Sunday warned people that fake government loan advertisements using Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name and photographs are being circulated on social media.

In a public advisory, the state police said anyone who falls for this trap could lose thousands of rupees. Using its official X handle, West Bengal Police identified this online scam and provided information on what to look out for to avoid falling into the trap, and what to do if they become a victim.

"It has come to the notice of West Bengal Police that fraudsters are circulating misleading advertisements and social-media content, falsely using the name and photograph of Mamata Banerjee, Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, to lure people by offering: 'Instant loans', 'Loans without CIBIL score', 'Government-approved financial schemes' and 'Guaranteed loans with no verification'," said the state police.

The police clarified that no such loan scheme has been announced, endorsed or approved by the Chief Minister or the West Bengal government.

"These advertisements are completely fake and fraudulent. The use of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s name or image is unauthorised and illegal," it said.

According to the advisory, fraudsters typically circulate Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp ads or reels; redirect users to fake apps, websites or WhatsApp numbers; ask for personal details, Aadhaar, PAN, OTP, bank details; demand processing fees or advance payments and disappear after receiving money or misuse the victim’s identity.

The police advised people not to trust loan offers claiming 'No CIBIL', 'Instant approval' or 'Government backed' on social media. "Not click on suspicious links or install unknown loan apps, not share OTPs, bank details or identity documents and verify loan offers only through authorised banks, NBFCs or official government websites," it said.

The police also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone misusing the Chief Minister’s name or image to run such advertisements.

"Do not respond or make any payment, report immediately to: cyber Crime Helpline: 1930, cybercrime.gov.in and preserve screenshots, links, phone numbers and transaction details for investigation. Strict legal action will be taken against persons involved in: impersonation, cheating, cyber fraud, misuse of public authority names and images," it further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor