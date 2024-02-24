Bengal Postings: Police transfers within the same LS constituency may not be valid

Kolkata, Feb 24 Many transfers of police officers made by the West Bengal government in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections might not be valid if the new postings are either within the same Parliamentary constituency, or in the adjacent district.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal has clearly communicated to the state government about the transfer rules as framed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Recently, the West Bengal government effected several transfers in the police department, starting from the ranks of sub-inspectors and inspectors to those in the West Bengal Police Service (WBCS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) throughout the state.

However, it has come to the notice of the poll panel that in case of such transfers, the new postings are either within the same Lok Sabha constituency or in the adjacent district.

Sources said the office of the CEO has advised the state administration to take corrective steps in case such transfers.

A senior bureaucrat in the state government said the general rule before any Lok Sabha or Assembly elections is to transfer those government servants, especially police officers, who have completed three years or more in a particular posting.

However, this time there is an additional clause that prohibits transfer within the same Lok Sabha constituency or to the adjacent districts. This is because of the apprehension that such transfers in places with close proximity to earlier posting leave a chance to influence the polling process in favour of any particular party.

A full team of the ECI is scheduled to visit West Bengal in the first week of March to take a stock of poll preparations. During their visit, the commission's representatives are scheduled to hold meetings with the top bureaucrats and police officers of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor