Bengal: Potato traders withdraw strike after govt assurance

Kolkata, Dec 3 West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders’ Association, on Tuesday evening withdrew the strike following assurances from the state government to resolve the stalemate over the ban on potato export to other states.

On Tuesday, the prices of the two main popular varieties of potatoes ‘Jyoti’ and ‘Chandramukhi’ increased by almost Rs 9 a kilogram in the different retail markets in the state, especially in the state capital of Kolkata.

Thereafter the state government representatives had a meeting with the representatives of the association, following which the latter announced the decision to withdraw the indefinite strike.

An association representative said that the decision to withdraw the strike had been taken for two reasons.

“First, because the prices of potatoes in the retail markets had started soaring thus causing difficulties for common people especially those from lower or middle-income groups. Second, the state Agriculture Minister Becharam Manna has assured us that if we withdraw the strike he will speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of the bar of export of potatoes to other states,” he said.

He added that on his assurance they have decided to withdraw the strike for the time being.

However, the state government imposed the ban due to the prolonged rainfall this season and the sowing of fresh potatoes was delayed substantially.

“Hence, the winter production which generally comes into the market by the middle of December every year, this time will enter the market by around the middle of January. Till that time, the state's internal demand will have to be met from the reserve stock at the cold storage. Hence, the state government decided the ban on potato exports to other states for the time being,” said the Agriculture Minister.

