Bengal: Rajganj BDO appears in court, gets anticipatory bail for gold trader's murder

Kolkata, Nov 29 The Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashant Barman, on Saturday, was granted anticipatory bail by a court, who is accused in the murder of gold trader.

The Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Court in West Bengal has granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 to the BDO.

Coming out of the court, Barman said, "I will not say anything about the pending case. I respect the media. But you should not play the role of a judge."

On November 26, the Barasat Court granted anticipatory bail to the BDO.

However, the bail became effective after he appeared in person at the Bidhannagar Court on Saturday.

His bail was implemented there.

According to court sources, the accused BDO has been asked to cooperate in the investigation process.

The family of the deceased gold trader raised questions about the police investigation after the bail was granted to the accused BDO.

They claimed that they had filed a complaint against BDO Prashant Barman.

Although the BDO's close aides were arrested one after another, the BDO was not arrested.

On the contrary, the gold trader's family is questioning how he got anticipatory bail when a formal complaint was lodged against him.

As of now, five people have been arrested in the gold trader's murder.

On October 28, gold trader Swapan Kamilya was taken away from a gold shop in Duttabad area in Kolkata in a car with blue beacon in connection with the theft of gold jewellery.

Later, while filing a missing person's diary at Bidhannagar South Police Station, the gold trader's family members came to know that a person's body was found in Jatragachi area of Kolkata's New Town.

They identified the body after seeing Swapan's picture. After this, a case was registered against the assailants under kidnapping and murder sections.

The family of the deceased gold trader alleged that Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman is involved in the murder and the entire incident was masterminded by him.

The family of the deceased alleged that the BDO kidnapped and killed the gold trader.

During the investigation of this incident, the Bidhannagar Police arrested five persons in connection with the incident including BDO's driver Raju Dhali, BDO's close friend Tufan Thapa, Cooch Behar Trinamool leader Sajal Sarkar and his brother Vivekananda Sarkar.

It has been alleged that after the murder, an attempt was made to dispose of the body of the gold trader in a car with a government blue light.

As a result, questions began to arise about the role of the BDO in the murder from the beginning.

The police have already seized the government vehicle in which the body of the gold trader was allegedly removed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor