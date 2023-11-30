Bengal ration case: ED wants CCTVs at hospital room of arrested Minister

Kolkata, Nov 30 The ED on Thursday, made an appeal to a special court in Kolkata for installation of CCTVs in the hospital room of the West Bengal Minister arrested in connection with the ration distribution case.

The current Forest Affairs Minister, who is the former State Food & Supplies Minister, Jyotipriya Mallick, is admitted at the state-run SSKM Medical Colleges & Hospital in south Kolkata.

He was shifted here earlier this week from Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata after he complained of acute uneasiness and chest pain.

On Thursday, the ED counsel argued in the court that since Mallick, as a Minister, is a highly influential person, he is capable of making arrangements for tampering with evidence even while in hospital.

So CCTVs should be installed in the room where the Minister is housed and the links of the CCTVs should be made available to the central agency sleuths so that the latter can monitor all visitors, the ED counsel argued in court.

Surprisingly, Mallick’s counsel did not move any bail application on behalf of his client even on Thursday, though he made a submission that the Minister should be given proper treatment considering his medical condition as both his kidneys are not functioning properly.

Ever since Mallick was arrested on October 27, his counsel has not moved any bail plea on his behalf.

