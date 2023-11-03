Bengal ration distribution case: Accountant of three suspected shell companies under ED scanner

Kolkata, Nov 3 An accountant handling the financial matters of three companies surfacing in the course of the central agency investigation on the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal has currently come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the matter.

ED sleuths got specific information that the said accountant Santanu Bhattacharyya, who also acted the personal accountant of arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, has some integral connection with three corporate entities namely Shree Hanuman Realcon Private Limited, Gracious Innovative Private Limited and Gracious Creation Private Limited, whose named surfaced during the course of ED's investigation in the ration distribution case.

The probe agency sleuths strongly believed that these corporate entities were floated and kept active for a limited period just to divert the proceeds of the ration distribution case through these entities.

As per the records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC), while the current status of Shree Hanuman Realcon is dissolved, the status of the other two entities is shown as "under liquidation."

All the three companies, as per records of the ROC, had the same address as 100/75 Bhagawati Colony, Flat No. B, Jessore Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata, West Bengal —700074.

The ED sleuths have already conducted marathon interrogation of the said accountant Santanu Bhattacharya and also conducted raid and search operations at his residence at Netajinagar in South Kolkata.

They are of strong suspicion that Bhattacharya was responsible for managing the accounts of these three shell entities.

Besides questioning Mallick, who is in ED custody now, the central agency sleuths have conducted marathon grilling of his former and present personal assistants namely Abhitji Das and Amit De.

