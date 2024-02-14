Bengal ration distribution case: ED gets clues of arrested bizman's hawala links

Kolkata, Feb 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday claimed to have secured confirmed clues about the hawala links of city-based businessman Biswajit Das, who was arrested by the agency earlier in the day in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

Sources said that the ED found some crucial documents at Das' residence in Salt Lake which indicate the involvement of some other businessmen and foreign exchange dealers in the case.

After his arrest, the ED produced Das before a special PMLA court, which remanded him to agency custody till February 16.

During the hearing, Das’ counsel appealed to the court to ensure proper medical attention for his client while in ED custody.

The ED counsel argued that Das needs to be interrogated further as he has close connections with state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who is already in jail following his arrest in October last year in connection with the case.

Das, according to sources, is a close confidante of Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, who has also been arrested by the ED in the ration distribution case.

Das was allegedly a partner of Adhya in the diversion of proceeds of crime, first by converting them into foreign currencies and then parking them abroad, particularly in Dubai and Bangladesh, through the hawala route.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor