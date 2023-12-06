Bengal ration distribution case: ED summons Jyotipriya Mallick’s accountant for questioning

Kolkata, Dec 6 Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday issued a notice for questioning to Jay Shankar, the accountant Jyotipriya Mallick.

The West Bengal Minister was earlier arrested in the multi-crore ration distribution case.

Sources said that the investigation in the case revealed that the proceeds of the ration distribution case were diverted through a number of shell firms.

Mallick’s wife and daughter, as well as his close confidants were directors in these shell firms.

The central agency sleuths have also found several inward and outward remittances in the bank accounts of these shell firms, where massive amounts were debited just minutes after being credited.

Sources added that the ED sleuths were of the belief that the bank accounts of Mallick can provide them with additional information in the matter and hence his interrogation has become imperative.

The bank accounts of the accountant are under the ED’s scanner.

Meanwhile, the ED sleuths, on Wednesday presented Kolkata-based businessman, Bakibur Rahaman, the first to be arrested by the central agency in the ration distribution case, at a special PMLA court in Kolkata.

The special court extended Rahaman’s judicial custody till December 13 as he has been identified as the key associate of the minister.

He had also been accused of procuring paddy from the farmers at rates below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by opening fake farmers’ cooperatives and then selling the same paddy at prices above MSP in the open market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor