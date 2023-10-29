Bengal ration scam: Chat, call records of 20 seized mobile phones to provide key clues

Kolkata, Oct 29 Chat and call records of as many as 20 mobile phones seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in relation to the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal is expected to provide crucial clues that will be instrumental in establishing influential links with the case, said sources.

The 20 mobile phones seized in this connection, sources said, include those of the state forest minister and former state food & supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, his former and present personal assistants, his personal chartered accountants, some of his close family relations as well as some his close associates. Mallick was arrested by ED sleuths in connection with the case early Friday morning.

In fact, sources added, the clues regarding the minister’s involvement in the matter was first revealed from a WhatsApp message from the mobile phone of Bakibur Rahman, the Kolkata- based businessman who was the first to be arrested by the ED sleuths in the ration distribution case.

The links of the other person whose mobile phones have been seized by the central sleuths was also secured by the latter from the different WhatsApp chat messages recovered from Rahman’s mobile.

Sources added the process of full-data recovery from these 20 seized mobile phones has already been initiated by the ED and in due course they will take the help of the experts concerned for the recovery purpose. The central agency sleuths believe that after full- data recovery more crucial clues will be available that will help them in establishing the direct influential links with the ration distribution case.

The ED counsel Phiroze Edulji has already updated a special court in Kolkata about these mobile phones and the possibilities of hidden clues in the data there.

