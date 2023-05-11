Bengal recruitment case: Group-D candidates move Calcutta HC seeking permission for protest rally

Kolkata, May 11 Candidates protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment of non-teaching staff in Group-D category in state-run schools in West Bengal, on Thursday, moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to lead a protest rally to Kalighat near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The rally is supposed to start on May 17 afternoon from the base of Sahid Minar and end at Kalighat near the residence of the chief minister.

The protesters had sought the permission of the police for the rally. However, after the police refused the permission citing security reasons, the agitators approached the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

Justice Mantha has admitted the petition and listed the matter for hearing on May 15.

Recently, Justice Mantha has raised questions on the reluctance of the state administration about giving permission to protest rallies and meetings especially when such events involve issues against the state government or state's ruling party.

Justice Mantha also observed that it is quite unfortunate that every time any group or individuals have to approach the Calcutta High Court after police denies them permission.

Justice Mantha made these observations while recently giving permissions for two protest rallies by trade union bodies agitating in demand of payments of enhanced dearness allowance and the arrears accrued.

