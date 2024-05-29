Bengal recruitment scam: CBI summons Trinamool MLA's spouse on June 4

Kolkata, May 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued a summons to the husband of a Trinamool Congress legislator for questioning in the school and municipalities recruitment case in West Bengal on June 4, the day of counting and results of the Lok Sabha polls.

Debraj Chakraborty, the husband of Aditi Munshi, the singer-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MLA from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency, has been asked to be present at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata.

Chakraborty is also a Member (Mayor-in-Council) of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, Chakraborty has communicated to the CBI that because of his preoccupation with the counting process on that day, he would not be able to be present at Nizam Palace and instead, has sought an alternative day for appearance.

The CBI officials, however, are yet to inform whether they will grant an alternative time at a later date to Chakraborty.

To recall, the CBI sleuths conducted raid and search operations at the residence of Chakraborty in November last year in connection with the school and municipalities’ recruitment case. The investigative sleuths also seized some crucial documents, including some mark sheets of teachers’ eligibility test (TET), from his residence then.

At a later date last year, Chakraborty also went to Nizam Palace and faced questioning by CBI officials.

