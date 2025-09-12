Bengal sand smuggling scam: ED gets proof of manipulations in e-challans

Kolkata, Sep 12 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore sand smuggling case in West Bengal has unearthed a unique modus operandi in the illegal business, where the kingpins committed sophisticated forgery in e-challans to hoodwink the system.

These e-challans were issued at various check-posts to the trucks carrying sand from river beds by different sand-mining and trading entities in the state.

Sources aware of the development said that during operations at different locations in the state earlier this week, the ED recovered over 100 such e-challans from the residence of Sourav Roy, one of the kingpins of the racket.

Apparently, there was nothing doubtful in the e-challans. However, an agency insider said that a closer and in-depth examination of these by the investigating officials showed the high-level and scientific forgery that was made in preparing these e-challans.

“The printed portion on the e-challans showed Sourav Roy as the authorised person for mining and carrying the sand from the river beds. However, the real surprise surfaced after the QR codes on the e-challan copies were scanned. On scanning, the investigating officials were led to a separate link, the opening of which showed a different corporate entity christened Vineet Infotech Private Limited as the official entity for mining and carrying the same consignments of sand for which these e-challans were issued. This meant that the entire consignment was illegal,” the agency insider said.

ED has already unearthed a common "hawala" link between two kingpins identified by the investigative agency, namely Sourav Roy and Sheikh Zahirul Ali. The link is Sanjeev Boyd, an Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA)-certified insurance agent, ED sources said.

The ED sleuths have specific clues that the insurance agency business of

As a hawala agent, sources said, Boyd was not only responsible for diverting the process of such illegal business abroad in other countries but also arranging investments of a portion of the process in overseas properties.

This week, the ED officials conducted search operations at the office-cum residence of Byod at Regent Colony on the outskirts of Kolkata, and during that process, got definite clues of business links of Byod with both Sheikh Zahirul Ali and Sourav Roy.

