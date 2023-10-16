Bengal school job case: Abhishek Banerjee's aide leaves ED office after 10 hours of marathon grilling

Kolkata, Oct 16 After almost 10 hours of marathon grilling in the cash-for-school-job case, Sumit Roy, the personal assistant of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, came out of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday night.

Roy had arrived at the ED office at around 12.30 p.m. to

While coming out of the ED office, Roy refused to make any comment to the queries of the media personsassembled there.

Even after the interrogation was over, the ED sleuths stayed back at the office corroborating Roy's statements with the documents available with the central agency in the matter, sources said.

Sources further said that the ED sleuths interrogating Roy were in constant touch with their higher officials in New Delhi sharing the detail the proceedings of the interrogation.

Although ED insiders have remained tight-lipped about the proceedings of the interrogation, sources said that he was summoned mainly for questioning about a corporate entity whose name had surfaced during the course of investigation by the central agency in the case.

Meanwhile, political slugfest has erupted over the questioning of Roy. Trinamool Congress' state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that the "only target" of the BJP and the Union government now is Abhishek Banerjee. "Hence they are unleashing the central agencies in possible ways targeting him..."

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that since Roy is aware of lots of secrets, his interrogation was imperative.

Last week, Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee was interrogated by the ED for eight hours.

She was summoned in connection to her role as the erstwhile Director of the corporate entity.

The probe agency had also summoned Abhishek Banerjee's parents, but they did not appear. The Trinamool General Secretary has been questioned by the ED and also by the CBI. He had recently submitted hard copies of documents related to his assets and property to the central agencies.

