Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs WBSSC to publish full list of ‘tainted’ non-teaching staff

Kolkata, Dec 1 Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, on Monday, directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish the full list of 7.293 “tainted” non-teaching staff in state-run schools who were among the 26,000 school job-losers following an order from the Supreme Court in April this year.

Justice Sinha delivered the order following allegations that although WBSSC informed the Supreme Court that 7.293 non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group D categories from the 2016 panel have been detected as “tainted” that is, proved beyond doubt of securing jobs paying money, later the commission published a list of such “tainted” candidates, which showed only 3,512 names.

In view of such allegations, Justice Sinha directed the commission to publish a full list of 7.293 “tainted” non-teaching staff in Group C and Group D categories from the 2016 panel.

The court also observed that the publication of the full list was essential to determine the fate of the fresh petition filed challenging the fresh recruitment process for non-teaching staff to fill up vacancies arising out of the order of the apex court earlier this year, cancelling WBSSC’s entire 2016 panel of around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The fresh petition challenging the fresh recruitment process will be heard on Tuesday on an urgent basis, as Wednesday is the last day for submission of applications for the fresh recruitment process for non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories.

In the petition, the petitioners have accused the commission of gross irregularities in categorising “untainted” and “tainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel. The petitioners alleged that several “tainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel, who have proven beyond doubt of securing jobs paying money, have managed to get their names in the list for the “untainted” category.

Similarly, the petitioners have claimed, several “untainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel have been dropped from the list for the “untainted” category.

As per the Supreme Court’s verdict earlier this year, while the “untainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel will get the chance to participate in the fresh recruitment process, the categorically-identified “tainted” non-teaching staff from the same panel will be denied that chance.

