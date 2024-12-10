Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC refuses stay on physical presence of prime accused in special court

Kolkata, Dec 10 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused a stay on the physical presence of multi-crore cash for school job case prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra at a lower court in Kolkata.

However, the division bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Gaurang Kanth directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to apply the production warrant till December 16, when the high court will hear the matter again.

On that day, the CBI will have to justify to the court why they need to take Bhadra in custody.

The division bench made this observation while hearing a petition filed by Bhadra for anticipatory bail since the CBI has already made a plea at the special court to show Bhadra as arrested in the school job case.

Bhadra is currently under treatment at the jail hospital of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata. He had been in judicial custody since he was arrested by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, last year.

A single judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, on December 6, granted bail to Bhadra in the cases registered against him by ED in the school job case. Since then CBI has become extremely prompt in this initiative to show Bhadra as arrested, so that he is unable to walk out of jail.

On Tuesday the division bench of Justice Bagchi and Justice Kanth also questioned the urgency of Bhadra to move the anticipatory bail plea, when he is already in judicial custody in the matter. On December 16, the medical report of Bhadra would also be presented at the Calcutta High Court for examination by the division bench.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor