Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC snubs defense counsel's aspersions on orders by ex-judge

Kolkata, March 12 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday snubbed a defence lawyer questioning the past orders of its former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

As the matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, counsel, appearing for candidates who raised objections to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case, cast aspersions at a past order by Justice Gangopadhyay directing the return of salaries of terminated candidates on charges of getting the job through unfair means.

"Why was there such a harsh order for the return of salaries already earned? Had you passed a similar order, had you been in that place?" counsel questioned.

Justice Basak retorted: "Had we been in that place, we would have gone a step ahead. We would have asked for their interrogation after taking them into custody. What do you think should be done if anyone secures jobs through unfair means?"

Last week, Justice Gangopadhyay resigned as judge and two days after that, he joined the BJP. He is also expected to contest for the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. He made it clear that he joined the BJP "since the latter is the only credible and national force to take on the corrupt ruling party in the state".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor