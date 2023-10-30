Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President

Kolkata, Oct 30 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI has geared up to question West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Gautam Paul after SC rejected his plea for protection against CBI investigation in Bengal school job case.

The central agency sleuths are also gearing up to summon and question the Board’s Deputy Secretary Partha Karmakar, whose similar plea for protection was rejected by the apex court on Monday, sources said.

On October 18, the Calcutta High Court directed CBI to include Paul as well in investigation in the Bengal school job case.

Justice Gangopadhyay has also authorised CBI to take Paul in custody for questioning in case of non-cooperation on this part in the investigation process. Paul has also been asked to be present at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed CBI to question Karmakar in the matter.

However, Paul and Karmakar challenged the order of the Calcutta High Court and also sought protection from any coercive action against them in the matter.

However, on Monday, that protection plea was not granted by the apex court, which also sought CBI’s explanation in the matter.

